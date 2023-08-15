Crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.
At about 8:35 a.m. traffic cameras showed the crash near I-25 and Tejon. At that time, all northbound lanes were closed. Details on how many vehicles were involved or possible injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story and this article will be updated.
