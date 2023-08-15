Crash closes northbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:42 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of I-25 in Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

At about 8:35 a.m. traffic cameras showed the crash near I-25 and Tejon. At that time, all northbound lanes were closed. Details on how many vehicles were involved or possible injuries were not immediately available.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Click here for a live traffic map.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs business
Photo of Eleven Mile State Park
Man flown to hospital after incident at Eleven Mile State Park boat ramp in Colorado
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 14
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 14
Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
Rocky Mountain National Park
21-year-old woman dies after 300-foot fall at a national park in Colorado

Latest News

The scene on Cheyenne Meadows near Witches Willow.
Semi-truck runs into power lines dangling over south Colorado Springs street
West Nile VIrus season returns to Colorado
CSU, partners granted $8.75 to tackle diseases like West Nile
This grant will create a new center devoted to preventing and controlling vector-borne diseases.
WATCH: CSU gets grant to study vector-borne diseases
8.15.23
Warmer Tuesday