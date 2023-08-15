Congressman Doug Lamborn in Colorado Springs Tuesday to discuss fentanyl crisis with local school districts

Fentanyl graphic
Fentanyl graphic(USCBP/MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:39 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Congressman Doug Lamborn will be in southern Colorado on Tuesday.

According to Lamborn’s office, Congressman Lamborn will join school administrators, educators, and faculty from several local school districts to discuss the impacts of fentanyl in Colorado Springs schools and efforts to combat the fentanyl crisis.

In July, Lamborn (CO-05), Joe Neguse (CO-02) and additional U.S. representatives reintroduced the Protecting Kids from Fentanyl Act, which would allow schools to access grant funding to pay for naloxone and life-saving overdose training for school staff.

According to the background of the bill from Lamborn’s office, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. El Paso County Coroner reports 85% of accidental overdoses in 2020 involved fentanyl.

The roundtable discussion on fentanyl is at the District 11 office near El Paso Street and Unitah in downtown Colorado Springs at 11 a.m. Tuesday. KKTV is planning to be there with coverage on our later newscasts.

