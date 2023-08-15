Colorado sheriff refers to some drivers as complete ‘[expletive] clowns’ after incident on Black Bear Pass

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado sheriff’s office is not holding back on social media after several people reportedly ignored the fact that Black Bear Pass is closed.

Black Bear Pass is on the southwest side of the state and northwest of Silverton in San Miguel County.

On Monday, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office explained at least one vehicle became stuck below “the stairs” of the pass, apparently while trying to reach the pass over the weekend. The social media post by the sheriff’s office referred to some people as “complete ass clowns” for allegedly ignoring the county’s official announcement that the pass is currently closed. A social media post was allegedly circulating that stated the pass was unofficially open, according to the sheriff’s office.

“None of the people that were up there today should be able to claim they didn’t know Black Bear pass is closed,” part of a statement from Sheriff Bill Masters posted to social media reads. “People are supposed to pay attention to our county’s official announcement rather than social media rumors. It is your responsibility to know before venturing into the backcountry, whether hiking a trail, or driving on a pass, if the area is open and can be traveled safely. Black Bear Pass is dangerous, and you need experience and the right vehicle to navigate it safely. Some people have it together and know what they are doing, but some who venture up there are complete ass clowns. Some people are taking children into these dangerous situations, and in some cases it’s irresponsible and possibly criminal behavior. Keep in mind, we may not be able to reach you if you have an emergency up there and need assistance, so be prepared to abandon your vehicle, be stranded for days, or be seriously injured and inconvenienced.”

It isn’t clear if anyone was cited or will face charges tied to the incident KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about the situation. One of the vehicles stuck in the area had Texas license plates.

“It is believed that people drove around deep snow on the pass and dug it out themselves for hours this weekend to be able to drive the pass,” the social media post reads. “These enthusiasts then posted on social media that the pass was unofficially open. Officially, however, Black Bear Pass is closed. There is still mitigation work that needs to be done to make it safe to drive, including, but not limited to, clearing rocks remaining from winter rock avalanches that can cause rockslides and injure or kill people.”

