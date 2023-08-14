You can run, but you can’t hide: Motorcyclist going 120+ mph followed by State Patrol aircraft

DENVER (KKTV) - You can’t outrun Colorado state troopers, as one motorcyclist recently found out!

Despite going over 120 mph, State Patrol says it was able to keep the rider in its sights thanks to its aerial resources.

The chase happened in broad daylight on the morning of Aug. 7 near 470 and West Bowles Avenue in the Littleton area.

“Troopers were working a team operation focusing on speed ... with the assistance of the Colorado State Patrol’s flight operation team when a motorcycle was observed going 120 miles per hour,” State Patrol said in a news release on the incident. “A trooper attempted to contact the driver, who fled at a high rate of speed.”

The trooper backed off due to safety concerns, but unbeknownst to the rider, the chase wasn’t over!

“The patrol’s aircraft unit followed the motorcycle rider to his final destination. With information passed from the air to the ground, troopers responded to that location, contacted the driver and arrested him,” State Patrol said.

The rider is now facing charges of vehicular eluding, reckless driving, and speeding over 40 mph, among others.

“This individual chose to flee from troopers at speeds 55 mph above the posted speed limit of 65 mph. He chose to endanger himself and others around him. What this rider did not know was that we could follow him using our aircraft assets until we could safely arrest him,” said Maj. Darce Weil, District 1 commander of the Colorado State Patrol.

State Patrol says this should serve as a warning to other drivers: that if you are speeding, troopers will not hesitate to pull you over, and if you try to run, there will be consequences.

“When a member of law enforcement activates their lights to pull you over, you are legally required to comply,” Weil said. “... The consequences of running from law enforcement are not light; you can be charged with felony vehicular eluding as well as potentially forfeit your vehicle.”

