Weld County man found guilty of killing roommate

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 40-year-old Colorado man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his roommate during a fight.

Anthony Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury last week.

On the night of June 17, 2021, Greeley police were called to the home Martinez shared with victim Shannon Ziel after Ziel’s mother found him dead on the bathroom floor. A neighbor told officers that they heard yelling and screaming coming from the men’s apartment.

Martinez initially told investigators he had nothing to do with Ziel’s death. Later, he confessed to killing Ziel after the pair got into an argument.

“The defendant admitted to following the victim into the bathroom with a kitchen knife in his pocket. Once in the bathroom, he stabbed Ziel at least four times in the torso using the knife. Martinez then used a belt to strangle the victim,” the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to the DA’s office, Martinez tried rinsing the murder weapon off and hiding it in the kitchen, but it was recovered along with the clothes he was wearing after detectives searched the apartment. The clothes had been stashed in his bedroom.

Immediately following the guilty verdict Friday, Martinez was sentenced to life in prison.

