Weld County man found guilty of killing roommate

Anthony Martinez
Anthony Martinez(Weld County DA's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 40-year-old Colorado man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his roommate during a fight.

Anthony Martinez was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury last week.

On the night of June 17, 2021, Greeley police were called to the home Martinez shared with victim Shannon Ziel after Ziel’s mother found him dead on the bathroom floor. A neighbor told officers that they heard yelling and screaming coming from the men’s apartment.

Martinez initially told investigators he had nothing to do with Ziel’s death. Later, he confessed to killing Ziel after the pair got into an argument.

“The defendant admitted to following the victim into the bathroom with a kitchen knife in his pocket. Once in the bathroom, he stabbed Ziel at least four times in the torso using the knife. Martinez then used a belt to strangle the victim,” the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to the DA’s office, Martinez tried rinsing the murder weapon off and hiding it in the kitchen, but it was recovered along with the clothes he was wearing after detectives searched the apartment. The clothes had been stashed in his bedroom.

Immediately following the guilty verdict Friday, Martinez was sentenced to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
The scene on South Academy on Aug. 11, 2023.
Police: Alleged DUI driver gets in scuffle with officers at Colorado Springs crash scene
Traffic backed up in Maui as residents flee wildfires
“They don’t know how many people truly died” Colorado man shares horrifying encounter of Maui wildfires
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address
The hiker was reportedly injured after the fall.
Hiker injured after falling 30 feet at Pulpit Rock in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Svetlana Ustimenko and the rental car found at the Deadhorse trailhead.
Vehicle belonging to missing Florida woman found at Colorado trailhead
Nicer weather this week
Beautiful Monday ahead!
Part of the scene in the area of 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard early in the morning of Aug....
Colorado deputy uninjured in shooting thanks to bulletproof vest
Detours in place at South Academy and I-25 this week.
South Academy to be closed at I-25 nightly this week