Voice of the consumer: How free-meal program will benefit all kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As your kids and grandkids head back to school, I wanted to let you know about Healthy School Meals for All, the state’s new program that is launching this fall to provide all students with free meals. Voters approved the measure last fall.

“This program provides funding opportunities to Colorado public school districts participating in the national school lunch and school breakfast programs,” said Kerri Link from the Nutrition Unit with the Colorado Department of Education. “Starting this school year, districts may opt in to the program to serve all students for free, and this includes both breakfast and lunch at participating schools.”

Several local school districts have opted in to the program. The deadline to opt in is Sept. 15.

“All public schools qualify for the program and it is optional for districts, so we recommend that parents reach out to their school district to see if they are planning to (opt in) for the upcoming school year,” said Link. “Parents do not need to do anything if their school district opts in. That means all schools within that district will be able to implement the program and serve all of their students for free.”

Experts tell me they think this program will be beneficial to students in a number of ways.

“This was really evident during the pandemic when there were nationwide waivers to serve all students for free. We saw a big increase in total meals served,” said Link. “So continuing to provide meals universally free to students at participating schools, it promotes equity and reduces stigma of school meals, eliminates unpaid meal debts once the program has been implemented, and increases the number of students eating a nutritious school breakfast and lunch each school day so they’re ready to learn.”

“Additionally, with this program, research shows that providing children with healthy meals improves their attention and classroom engagement, which then in turn leads to better grades, higher attendance rates and higher graduation rates,” Link added.

Back to school safety

I also checked in with the American Red Cross. They are sharing safety reminders as kids head back to school.

“Show a little caution to the kids as they’re out on the roads early in the morning, and after school, as well,” said Phil Martinez, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado. “It’s important kids are aware of their school safety plan. Talk to the principal, talk to the assistant principal about the safety plan that the school has in place for those unforeseen events or a disaster. You should know that as a parent, as well.”

Also, a reminder for veterans: “The VA has extended the deadline through Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, for veterans and surviving spouses to apply for PACT Act benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022. Veterans and surviving spouses can visit https://www.va.gov/ to file a claim online or learn how to submit an intent to file,” El Paso County officials said in a news release. “After Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, veterans and surviving spouses can still file a claim, but it will no longer be backdated to Aug. 10, 2022. Additionally, Veterans discharged between 9/11/2001 and 10/1/2013 who have yet to enroll in health care have a special window to enroll until Sept. 30 of this year.”

Finally, I know many of us want to help those affected by the wildfires in Maui. Watch for donation scams. We have a list of ways you can help on our website, KKTV.com. Click “Find It.”

