Vehicle belonging to missing Florida woman found at Colorado trailhead

Svetlana Ustimenko and the rental car found at the Deadhorse trailhead.(Grand County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle linked to a woman missing out of Florida was found abandoned at a Colorado trailhead

Law enforcement first noticed the rental car during the week of July 30. It was parked at the Deadhorse trailhead off of County Road 73 near the town of Fraser and showed signs of having been there a while.

“Through additional investigation by the Forest Service, it was determined that this vehicle was scheduled to be returned to the rental car company on Aug. 10, 2023,” the Grand County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said. “After the Aug. 10 return deadline had not been met, the vehicle was still located at the trailhead. Working with the rental car company and the woman’s family, officers were able to then determine that the vehicle was related to a missing endangered female in her mid-50s out of Florida.”

That woman has been identified as Svetlana Ustimenko. Several agencies, using dogs and drones, conducted a broad search of the area over the 11th, 12th and 13th. The searches failed to turn up any further trace of Ustimenko.

The sheriff’s office is now hoping someone remembers seeing or speaking with Ustimenko.

“The Deadhorse Trailhead area is commonly used by hikers, mountain bikers and other recreational enthusiast,s and our team is hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen Svetlana, talked to her, or possibly given her a ride to a different area. The search and investigation for this missing woman is ongoing.”

The rental car, pictured above, is a white 2022 Nissan Sentra with Louisiana license plates.

Anyone with information is urged to call 970-725-3311.

