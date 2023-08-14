South Academy to be closed at I-25 nightly this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers: If you use South Academy near the interstate, expect lane closures this week.

Colorado Department of Transportation says it is closing South Academy at I-25 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 in order for crews to do work on an ongoing bridge project.

Westbound Academy will reopen at 4:30 the following morning, while the eastbound side will be closed until 6:30 a.m.

The following detours will be in place during the closures (a map can be seen at the top of this page):

- Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

- Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.