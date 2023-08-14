South Academy to be closed at I-25 nightly this week

Detours in place at South Academy and I-25 this week.
Detours in place at South Academy and I-25 this week.(CDOT)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:37 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up, drivers: If you use South Academy near the interstate, expect lane closures this week.

Colorado Department of Transportation says it is closing South Academy at I-25 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 in order for crews to do work on an ongoing bridge project.

Westbound Academy will reopen at 4:30 the following morning, while the eastbound side will be closed until 6:30 a.m.

The following detours will be in place during the closures (a map can be seen at the top of this page):

- Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16 (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.

- Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
The scene on South Academy on Aug. 11, 2023.
Police: Alleged DUI driver gets in scuffle with officers at Colorado Springs crash scene
Traffic backed up in Maui as residents flee wildfires
“They don’t know how many people truly died” Colorado man shares horrifying encounter of Maui wildfires
The hiker was reportedly injured after the fall.
Hiker injured after falling 30 feet at Pulpit Rock in Colorado Springs
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address

Latest News

A still from aerial footage taken of the chase.
You can run, but you can’t hide: Motorcyclist going 120+ mph followed by State Patrol aircraft
A motorcycle rider going 55 mph above the speed limit was caught on camera!
WATCH: State Patrol chases rider going 120+
8.14.23
Beautiful Monday ahead!
Part of the scene in the area of 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard early in the morning of Aug....
Colorado deputy uninjured in shooting thanks to bulletproof vest