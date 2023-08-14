Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 14

Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 14
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 14
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:47 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted on murder charges and a man wanted for cruelty to animals are among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

griffin-kohn

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Griffin-Kohn is wanted on several charges, including second-degree assault involving strangulation, third-degree assault, felony menacing and false imprisonment. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

hutt

Marquise Hutt is facing second-degree assault and child abuse charges. He’s described as a 37-year-old Black male standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

junquet

Arthur Junquet, 39, is wanted for felony menacing, violating a protection order, second-degree assault involving strangulation and DUI. He’s a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, stands 5-foot-7, and weighs 130 pounds.

marquez-avila

Javier Marquez-Avila, 20, is accused of second-degree assault involving strangulation, harassment, child abuse and driving under restraint. He’s described as 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and is a white male.

meijaarenas

Rodrigo Mejia-Arenas is wanted on several charges, including four counts of felony menacing, four counts of child abuse, third-degree assault, second-degree burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and harassment. He’s a 24-year-old white male who weighs 203 pounds, is 5-foot-7, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

vasquez

Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Vasquez faces a laundry list of charges, including two counts of cruelty to animals, aggravated robbery, first-degree trespass, identity theft, second-degree burglary, criminal possession of a financial device, criminal mischief and vehicular eluding. He’s a 5-foot-10, 210-pound white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

boswell

James Boswell, 36, is wanted for second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, as well as first-degree assault, two counts of controlled substance, theft, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. He’s described as a 5-foot-7 Black male weighing 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

marquez-avila

Armando Gomez-Lopez, 32, is wanted for second- and third-degree assault, as well as criminal mischief. He’s a white male with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

