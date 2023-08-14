‘It gives everybody great confidence’: Southern Colorado salon gives out school supplies and haircuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As school starts back up, parents and their kids may be feeling the stress that comes along with a new semester.

To help combat that, Neons Salon and Barbershop gave out free back-to-school haircuts and supplies Sunday to ensure kids start the school year right.

The owner of Neons said they will launch a nonprofit and reach out to school districts around Colorado Springs to help more families in need.

“We are making Cuts for Smiles into a nonprofit organization after four years of doing it,” Gerald Bray, Owner of Neon’s Salon & Barbershop, said. “In order to do this as a year-round thing, we are going to reach out to the schools within our community and talk to the counselors. We are going to find the families that are truly in need and the kids that are getting bullied, and we are going to bring them together. "

One of the stylists 11 News spoke with said when you look good, you feel good, and when you feel good, you do good.

“Do you feel prettier when you get your haircut?” Julz, a volunteer stylist, said. “You feel like you’re on top of the world, huh? It gives everybody great confidence.”

On Sunday, Neons Barbershop and Salon gave out free school supplies and haircuts. It is the fourth year they’ve put on Cuts for Smiles.

The salon’s owner, Gerald Bray, said more than 300 families came in. Many of them told 11 News the cost of going back to school can add up quickly-leaving little to no room for extra things like haircuts.

“Yeah, pencils, school supplies, all that stuff,” David Treuber, a single father with two kids, said. “Just a pack of pencils is eight dollars. You know what I mean, and that might not seem like much, but for a lot of people, getting their pockets.”

Kids like Connor and his mom told 11 News it’s much more than just a haircut.

“He had pulled out a big chunk of his hair; we literally moved here yesterday,” Rachel and Connor Oden, a military family, explained. “And he had so much anxiety that he had like pulled out a bunch of his hair.”

″We were so grateful because we moved from overseas from Germany and we have to buy a car, and we have to buy a house, and we don’t even know where he’s going to school and like this was a very much needed event that they put on,” Rachel Oden said.

A haircut can also mean a fresh start to a new school year.

“Some of the kids are mean to me,” Andn Garner, getting his haircut, said. “They didn’t even talk to me or look at me. It was like I was invisible.”

But he told 11 News he looks forward to showing off his new cut at school on Monday.

“It means that my son is happy and confident,” Oden said. “And he’s going to start a new school and feel like cool, Connor, and not awkward or out of place, so I just feel great that he feels great.”

“My message to the kids going back to school is just do the best that you can possibly do,” Bray said. “It’s a hard world that we live in. Go and have fun, live your life, love life, and make it enjoyable, you know and learn.”

Bray told 11 News that they also gave out more than $12,000 worth of school supplies along with the cuts.

