Man flown to hospital after incident at Eleven Mile State Park boat ramp in Colorado

Photo of Eleven Mile State Park(CPW)
By Tony Keith and Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was investigating an incident at Eleven Mile State Park Monday afternoon where a man had to be flown to a local hospital.

According to a spokesperson with CPW, two men were launching a boat on the north side of the park Monday morning when the 57-year-old driver stepped out of his truck and was run over by it.

CPW did not clarify the extent of his injuries as of this article’s last update, but they did sat he was taken to a local hospital via Flight For Life. His passenger was not injured in the incident.

The boat ramp was open as of 3 p.m.

Eleven Mile Reservoir is northwest of Pikes Peak in Park County.

As more information becomes available KKTV 11 News will be providing updates.

