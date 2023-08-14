Hailstone appears to break Colorado record
YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A hailstone that fell during an early August storm in Yuma County will likely break the record for largest diameter of a hailstone on record in Colorado.
The hail was measured Monday at the National Weather Service in Goodland, Kan. after being found by storm chaser Dan Fitts between Kirk and Idalia last Tuesday, during the same storm that caused the tornadoes in Yuma County.
Fitts measured the hailstone when he found it, and the maximum diameter at the time was 5.25 inches. Monday’s measurement at the NWS, after the hail had melted a bit, came out to 4.6 inches.
According to the NWS, the record is preliminary as of this article’s last update. CSU’s Climate Center Committee will meet to decide if the initial measurement of 5.25 inches will be used as the official measurement.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.