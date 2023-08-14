Hailstone appears to break Colorado record

A hailstone that fell during an early August storm in Yuma County will likely break the record for largest diameter of a hailstone on record in Colorado.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A hailstone that fell during an early August storm in Yuma County will likely break the record for largest diameter of a hailstone on record in Colorado.

The hail was measured Monday at the National Weather Service in Goodland, Kan. after being found by storm chaser Dan Fitts between Kirk and Idalia last Tuesday, during the same storm that caused the tornadoes in Yuma County.

Fitts measured the hailstone when he found it, and the maximum diameter at the time was 5.25 inches. Monday’s measurement at the NWS, after the hail had melted a bit, came out to 4.6 inches.

According to the NWS, the record is preliminary as of this article’s last update. CSU’s Climate Center Committee will meet to decide if the initial measurement of 5.25 inches will be used as the official measurement.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
The scene on South Academy on Aug. 11, 2023.
Police: Alleged DUI driver gets in scuffle with officers at Colorado Springs crash scene
Employees robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs business
Traffic backed up in Maui as residents flee wildfires
“They don’t know how many people truly died” Colorado man shares horrifying encounter of Maui wildfires
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address

Latest News

A hailstone that fell during an early August storm in Yuma County will likely break the record...
WATCH: Hailstone appears to break Colorado record
Photo of Eleven Mile State Park
Incident at Eleven Mile State Park boat ramp in Colorado under investigation
Reported death in the Rocky Mountains.
21-year-old woman dies after 300-foot fall at a national park in Colorado
Call 719-634-STOP with information.
WATCH: 2 people sought in the Pikes Peak Region, 1 suspected of murder