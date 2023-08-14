First court appearance for suspect accused in Colorado police officer’s death

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect accused of second degree murder in the death of a police officer made his first appearance in court Monday.

Devon Bobian is accused of second degree murder in the death of Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra. Bobian was in court via video call for his first appearance, which lasted about ten minutes. According to an inmate search, Bobian is in the Bent County Correctional Facility. Officials say he is serving a previous sentence there.

Officer Becerra died responding to a carjacking call in the dark on February 2nd, 2023. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Becerra was chasing Bobian when he went off a bridge near the South Academy Blvd. exit on I-25. Becerra’s family and fellow Fountain police officers received an outpouring of support when he died from his injuries days later.

Officer Becerra was a father and Air Force veteran.

Bobian’s attorney waived the right to have his next court appearance scheduled in next 35 days. Bobian is next due in court November 15th for a preliminary hearing, where a judge typically decides whether or not there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

