Families expecting to pay record prices for back-to-school supplies, according to NRF

Back-to-school costs
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:34 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you still need to go back-to-school shopping, it may hurt your wallet even more this year as prices are record-breaking.

According to the National Retail Federation Annual 2023 Back-to-School Survey (conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics), elementary to high school aged families can expect to pay about $25 more for supplies this year than last year, with an average spending of almost $900.

NRF experts say a large part of this year’s increase is due to demand for electronics like laptops, tablets and calculators.

College students can also expect to see a dent in their wallets. On average this year, college students can expect to spend more than $1,300, up from the previous record-breaking year of $1,200 two years ago. Since 2019, back-to-college spending has nearly doubled, according to NRF.

