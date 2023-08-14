Employees robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect remains on the run after robbing a business at gunpoint Sunday evening.

Employees told police the robber entered the shop at 6 p.m. and threatened them at gunpoint before getting away with cash. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

Police have not released the name of the business, only that it was located in the 3000 block of Jet Wing Drive near Hancock Expressway. The suspect description is also being withheld at this time.

If you have any information that can help in the case, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

