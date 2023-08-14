Colorado deputy uninjured in shooting thanks to bulletproof vest

Part of the scene in the area of 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard early in the morning of Aug....
Part of the scene in the area of 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard early in the morning of Aug. 14, 2023.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bulletproof vest saved a Colorado deputy’s life after they were shot during a chase early Monday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started around midnight when deputies tried pulling a car over at East 88th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton. The driver took off and the deputies followed at first, ultimately terminating the pursuit and letting the vehicle go.

Sometime later, the same car was seen traveling the wrong way on Federal Boulevard.

“It eventually crashed,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post following the incident. “A deputy in the area attempted to contact the suspect as he attempted to flee the crash scene on foot.”

The suspect fired at the deputy, hitting them in their mid-section.

“The deputy was protected by their vest, was treated medically as a precaution, and released uninjured,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect kept running, but after a large search of the area involving numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, they were located and taken into custody.

“We are thankful to all of our law enforcement partners, the team at Adcom 911 , and to the community members who assisted in any way,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
The scene on South Academy on Aug. 11, 2023.
Police: Alleged DUI driver gets in scuffle with officers at Colorado Springs crash scene
Traffic backed up in Maui as residents flee wildfires
“They don’t know how many people truly died” Colorado man shares horrifying encounter of Maui wildfires
The hiker was reportedly injured after the fall.
Hiker injured after falling 30 feet at Pulpit Rock in Colorado Springs
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address

Latest News

8.14.23
Beautiful Monday ahead!
Katie Pelton
Voice of the consumer: How free-meal program will benefit all kids
Pueblo Police say early Sunday morning they received information about a shooting on Bonnymede...
Shooting call in Pueblo leads to homicide investigation
Monday's Most Wanted for Aug. 14
Monday’s Most Wanted: Aug. 14