Colorado deputy uninjured in shooting thanks to bulletproof vest

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A bulletproof vest saved a Colorado deputy’s life after they were shot during a chase early Monday morning.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started around midnight when deputies tried pulling a car over at East 88th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton. The driver took off and the deputies followed at first, ultimately terminating the pursuit and letting the vehicle go.

Sometime later, the same car was seen traveling the wrong way on Federal Boulevard.

“It eventually crashed,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post following the incident. “A deputy in the area attempted to contact the suspect as he attempted to flee the crash scene on foot.”

The suspect fired at the deputy, hitting them in their mid-section.

“The deputy was protected by their vest, was treated medically as a precaution, and released uninjured,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect kept running, but after a large search of the area involving numerous neighboring law enforcement agencies, they were located and taken into custody.

“We are thankful to all of our law enforcement partners, the team at Adcom 911 , and to the community members who assisted in any way,” the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

