21-year-old woman dies after 300-foot fall at a national park in Colorado

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old woman is dead following a 300-foot fall at Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday afternoon.

The National Park Service didn’t publicly identify the woman but included she was from Severance. A 25-year-old also fell 300 feet and had “critical injuries.” The two were reportedly descending in the Flying Dutchman couloir when they fell. The area is between Long Peak and Mount Meeker.

“Park visitors in the area contacted park rangers via cell phone in addition to activating a personal locator beacon,” part of a news release from the National Park Service reads. “Bystanders provided initial care to the seriously injured male. Park rangers, a park paramedic and an Estes Park Health paramedic provided advanced medical care on scene. Because of the severity of the 25-year-old male’s injuries, park rangers asked for assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group assisted with helicopter hoist operations”

A total of 31 people helped with the rescue operation.

