21-year-old woman dies after 300-foot fall at a national park in Colorado

Reported death in the Rocky Mountains.
Reported death in the Rocky Mountains.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old woman is dead following a 300-foot fall at Rocky Mountain National Park Saturday afternoon.

The National Park Service didn’t publicly identify the woman but included she was from Severance. A 25-year-old also fell 300 feet and had “critical injuries.” The two were reportedly descending in the Flying Dutchman couloir when they fell. The area is between Long Peak and Mount Meeker.

“Park visitors in the area contacted park rangers via cell phone in addition to activating a personal locator beacon,” part of a news release from the National Park Service reads. “Bystanders provided initial care to the seriously injured male. Park rangers, a park paramedic and an Estes Park Health paramedic provided advanced medical care on scene. Because of the severity of the 25-year-old male’s injuries, park rangers asked for assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via hoist operation, using a winch operated cable. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group assisted with helicopter hoist operations”

A total of 31 people helped with the rescue operation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
The scene on South Academy on Aug. 11, 2023.
Police: Alleged DUI driver gets in scuffle with officers at Colorado Springs crash scene
Employees robbed at gunpoint at Colorado Springs business
Traffic backed up in Maui as residents flee wildfires
“They don’t know how many people truly died” Colorado man shares horrifying encounter of Maui wildfires
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address

Latest News

A hailstone that fell during an early August storm in Yuma County will likely break the record...
WATCH: Hailstone appears to break Colorado record
Photo of Eleven Mile State Park
Incident at Eleven Mile State Park boat ramp in Colorado under investigation
A hailstone that fell during an early August storm in Yuma County will likely break the record...
Hailstone appears to break Colorado record
Call 719-634-STOP with information.
WATCH: 2 people sought in the Pikes Peak Region, 1 suspected of murder