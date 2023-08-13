‘[Student loans] can define a person’s life’: Student loans set to collect interest a month ahead of repayments

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After almost three years of a student loan pause, borrowers will have to restart payments on their federal student loan bills in the coming weeks, and interest for those loans will resume even sooner.

Many people here in Southern Colorado say it is a stressful and heated topic.

11 News spoke with people in Colorado Springs about what this means for them.

One soon-to-be high school graduate said her peers are anxious. She told 11 News the consequences associated with having student loans can be enough to deter many from a degree.

“Um, scary,” Rylee Hultman, Luis Palmer High School student class of 2024, said. “I think it’s really hard to overcome student loans. I don’t want to have to be able to pay off loans for the rest of my life or have consequences for not doing so. So yeah, I think it is definitely affecting people [...] some people are choosing not college paths.”

“I have talked to young people, and a lot of them are looking for careers that don’t require a university degree,” Brad, paid off student loans, said. “My parents had enough money to pay for college, and I worked during the summers to pay for it. And then, in the 80s, it was not expensive to go to college.”

It has been almost three years of one less mandated payment.

But after a failed attempt from the Biden administration to free college students from debt, payments are set to resume in October, with interest accumulating on September 1st.

“I think that we need everybody in every profession,” Hultman said. “And so I think that those should be more attainable. And that their lifestyle should not be affected by student loans and inflation.”

“I think that [student loans] can define a person’s life,” Hultman added. “Some people become homeless or financially unstable even in very successful careers. Surgeons, lawyers, they are still paying off their student debt about ten years into their career.”

“I do feel sorry for students today,” Brad said. “It’s very difficult to go to school and graduate without debt.”

In June, the Biden administration announced new actions to help with debt relief and support student borrowers.

One of those plans is the 12-month “on-ramp” to repayment- giving students flexibility between monthly payments.

“It appears that Biden’s administration is making these plans much more easy to apply for,” Joe Craig, Intermin Director of the UCCS Economic Forum, said. “They are simpler. But what I would say is get on these web pages, listen to these emails, and advocate for yourself. Like very much try to read as much as you can about these things.”

President Biden originally intended to cancel up to $20,000 of student debt per borrower before payments resumed. But the program was struck down by the Supreme Court.

“I wouldn’t expect to fully have loans forgiven anytime in the near future,” Craig said. “So I would just say to students that are getting ready to go to college, don’t expect this to happen again.”

The Department of Education said it will be in direct communication with borrowers and ramp up its communication with student loan servicers before repayment resumes.

