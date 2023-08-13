Shooting call in Pueblo leads to homicide investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Pueblo Police say early Sunday morning they received information about a shooting on Bonnymede Road in the north side of the city. Police say when they got to the scene, they found a man dead.

Pueblo Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and Crime Scene Investigations units are investigating this death.

This is the 18th homicide in Pueblo in 2023, according to police.

Police say the victim will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

