Police investigate stolen car that caught fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating what led up to a stolen car catching fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. in a neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs near Chelton and Astrozon. Police told 11 News they responded to a white Kia that caught fire. As they investigated, they said they found the Kia was an unreported stolen vehicle.

They also said they found the car had been leaking oil when it caught fire. So far, they don’t have any information on a suspect, but say they are searching.

If you have any information on the vehicle or the fire, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.