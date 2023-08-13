Police: Alleged DUI driver gets in scuffle with officers at Colorado Springs crash scene

The scene on South Academy on Aug. 11, 2023.
The scene on South Academy on Aug. 11, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected intoxicated driver allegedly injured two officers during a tussle with police.

Police say the scuffle happened at the scene of two DUI crashes on South Academy near Fountain Boulevard Friday night.

According to responding officers, the call at 10 p.m. initially came in as a three-car collision, but when police got on scene, they learned there had been two crashes in the same spot.

“A secondary vehicle crash occurred due to the first traffic crash, which involved two additional vehicles,” a lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

The driver in the second crash refused to cooperate with police on scene and became combative, the lieutenant said.

“A physical altercation occurred with officers,” he wrote on the blotter. “Two officers sustained minor injuries, and no one else on the scene was injured.”

The female driver in the original crash was cited for DUI, along with other traffic violations. She has been identified as 39-year-old Sheena Armstrong.

The male driver was cited for DUI and obstruction charges. He’s been identified as 23-year-old Deointae Edmonds.

Both drivers were released at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up in Maui as residents flee wildfires
“They don’t know how many people truly died” Colorado man shares horrifying encounter of Maui wildfires
Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
The Kia was still running with the radio playing and no one around in the middle of a...
‘Doors wide-open and windshield smashed’: Car left abandoned and running at a Colorado Springs park
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address
The hiker was reportedly injured after the fall.
Hiker injured after falling 30 feet at Pulpit Rock in Colorado Springs

Latest News

In June, the Biden administration announced new actions to help with debt relief and support...
‘[Student loans] can define a person’s life’: Student loans set to collect interest a month ahead of repayments
The hiker was reportedly injured after the fall.
Hiker injured after falling 30 feet at Pulpit Rock in Colorado Springs
CPW says the bear broke into a home near Boncarbo, west of Trinidad, shortly after midnight on...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for bear that broke into home, scratched 82-year-old woman near Trinidad
KKTV 11 News This Morning (Recurring 9:30 a.m. Sunday)
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for bear that broke into home and scratched 82-year-old woman near Trinidad