Police: Alleged DUI driver gets in scuffle with officers at Colorado Springs crash scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected intoxicated driver allegedly injured two officers during a tussle with police.

Police say the scuffle happened at the scene of two DUI crashes on South Academy near Fountain Boulevard Friday night.

According to responding officers, the call at 10 p.m. initially came in as a three-car collision, but when police got on scene, they learned there had been two crashes in the same spot.

“A secondary vehicle crash occurred due to the first traffic crash, which involved two additional vehicles,” a lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

The driver in the second crash refused to cooperate with police on scene and became combative, the lieutenant said.

“A physical altercation occurred with officers,” he wrote on the blotter. “Two officers sustained minor injuries, and no one else on the scene was injured.”

The female driver in the original crash was cited for DUI, along with other traffic violations. She has been identified as 39-year-old Sheena Armstrong.

The male driver was cited for DUI and obstruction charges. He’s been identified as 23-year-old Deointae Edmonds.

Both drivers were released at the scene.

