One person rescued from crash in northwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was rescued from a crash that blocked lanes of traffic Saturday afternoon.

Colorado Springs firefighters posted pictures of the crash, which they originally posted about just after 1 p.m. They sad they responded near Centennial and Vindicator, in northwest Colorado Springs. They told drivers to avoid the area at the time, with the crash blocking southbound lanes north on Vindicator on Centennial.

Firefighters said one person was extracted from the crash, with pictures showing a vehicle on its side, with the windshield completely removed.

They said the person rescued was in stable condition. So far, the cause of the crash has not been released, nor whether anyone else was in the vehicle.

