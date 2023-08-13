One person rescued from crash in northwest Colorado Springs

One rescued from crash in northwest Colorado Springs
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was rescued from a crash that blocked lanes of traffic Saturday afternoon.

Colorado Springs firefighters posted pictures of the crash, which they originally posted about just after 1 p.m. They sad they responded near Centennial and Vindicator, in northwest Colorado Springs. They told drivers to avoid the area at the time, with the crash blocking southbound lanes north on Vindicator on Centennial.

Firefighters said one person was extracted from the crash, with pictures showing a vehicle on its side, with the windshield completely removed.

They said the person rescued was in stable condition. So far, the cause of the crash has not been released, nor whether anyone else was in the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traffic backed up in Maui as residents flee wildfires
“They don’t know how many people truly died” Colorado man shares horrifying encounter of Maui wildfires
Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address
The Kia was still running with the radio playing and no one around in the middle of a...
‘Doors wide-open and windshield smashed’: Car left abandoned and running at a Colorado Springs park
Russell Martinez
Arrest made tied to Pueblo homicide case

Latest News

One rescued from crash in northwest Colorado Springs
WATCH: One rescued from crash in northwest Colorado Springs
Another comfortable day Sunday!
Another comfortable day on Sunday!
Another comfortable day Sunday!
Another comfortable day Sunday!
Donkey Derby Days 2023
Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek is underway!