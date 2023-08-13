Missing Indigenous man from Denver area last seen in June

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado law enforcement are asking for help locating a known homeless man who hasn’t been seen in two months.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing Indigenous person alert for 40-year-old John Vega over the weekend.

Vega is known to spend time in the West Colfax corridor but hasn’t been seen since June. He is an Indigenous male with Navajo and Apache tribal affiliation and is described as 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Vega is urged to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7150 or 911 right away.

