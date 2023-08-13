Missing Colorado homeless man not seen in months

DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is hoping someone knows the whereabouts of a homeless man missing since the spring.

Jerry Manlery, 67, was last seen in April.

Manley is described as 6 feet tall and 145 pound with white hair and blue eyes. He’s Indigenous and is affiliated with the Lakota tribe. Manley is known to be in the downtown Denver area.

Call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7150 or 911 right away if you know his whereabouts.

