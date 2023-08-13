The man shot inside a Maryland trampoline park has died, police say

Baltimore County police and other people stand outside a Sky Zone trampoline park after shots...
Baltimore County police and other people stand outside a Sky Zone trampoline park after shots were fired, according to police, in Timonium, Md., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — A man shot at an indoor trampoline park in Maryland this weekend has died, and a possible suspect has been detained, police said Sunday.

The Baltimore County Police Department said its officers responded to a report of a shooting about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sky Zone in Timonium, north of Baltimore. The man was shot multiple times in the upper body just steps inside the park, WBAL-TV reported, citing police.

The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, The Baltimore Sun reported, and he later died.

Police said Saturday that there was no ongoing threat to the public. A police department release provided no additional details Sunday on the possible suspect, and homicide detectives were still seeking information from the public about what happened.

Dominic Sinclair of Baltimore told the newspaper that he was at the cash register with his 10-year-old son when he heard multiple noises that sounded like balloons popping. He grabbed his son and ran to his car as others also sought safety.

