Hiker falls 30 feet at Pulpit Rock, Colorado Springs Firefighters respond
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to Pulpit Rock after a hiker reportedly fell 30 feet. They posted about this after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
They posted pictures, saying a hiker fell and was injured. They haven’t released the extent of their injuries, and as of time of writing, they were still working on loading the hiker for the rescue.
We will update this article when more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.