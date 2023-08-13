Hiker falls 30 feet at Pulpit Rock, Colorado Springs Firefighters respond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to Pulpit Rock after a hiker reportedly fell 30 feet. They posted about this after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

They posted pictures, saying a hiker fell and was injured. They haven’t released the extent of their injuries, and as of time of writing, they were still working on loading the hiker for the rescue.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.

#ColoradoSpringsFire Is on scene of a #highanglerescue at Pulpit Rock, Hiker Fell with injuries. Fell approximately 30 feet pic.twitter.com/hHLIn9qKIa — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 13, 2023

