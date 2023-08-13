Colorado Parks and Wildlife searching for bear that broke into home, scratched 82-year-old woman near Trinidad

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife are searching for a small, cinnamon colored black bear that broke into a home and scratched a 82-year-old woman near Trinidad.

CPW says the bear broke into a home near Boncarbo, west of Trinidad, shortly after midnight on Friday. CPW says the bear scratched a 82-year-old woman on the legs before escaping the residence. CPW was notified of the incident later in the day and immediately began their search in the area.

“Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are,” said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region. “CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim’s injuries consist of very minor scratches.”

Under CPW’s policy, any bear that causes injury to a human is classified as a dangerous bear and if captured, must be humanely euthanized. The woman told CPW that she woke up to a crashing sound on Friday and her dog growling. When she opened the doors of her mudroom, a small bear leaped at her. The woman says she immediately pushed the bear off her and closed the double doors to the room. She tells CPW the bear weighed less than 100 pounds.

CPW says based on the description, the bear is estimated to be a cub or yearling. CPW believes the bear scrambled frantically around the room, climbed a shelf and exited the house by tearing through an open window system. CPW did set up a trap for the bear in case it returned. CPW says the woman declined medical attention for her scratches.

CPW says this is the second bear attack in the Trinidad area in two weeks. CPW does not believe the two incidents are related. This is the fourth reported bear attack in Colorado in 2023.

For CPW tips on how to live and recreate safely in bear country and to be Bear Aware, visit the CPW website.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.