“They don’t know how many people truly died” Colorado man shares horrifying encounter of Maui wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The death toll in Hawaii is rising after several wildfires broke out on the island of Maui early this week. Officials have confirmed 67 people are dead as of Friday night. Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, said at least 80% of the town of Lahaina is gone, destroyed by the blazes.

Rescue crews have been going building to building, searching through the rubble, to find any remaining survivors in the area.

One Colorado man is among the survivors. His name is Jess Murphy, he is from Canon City and has spent the last few years living in Lahaina.

Murphy told 11News that he never got an evacuation warning and that he, his wife, and his young son were separated.

“For Lahaina? There were none. As I was on the south end of the fire, all of the cars didn’t know what to do, so they kept going from the bypass to the ocean front road and back-and-forth trying to see if one of those would open up,” said Jess Murphy, a Colorado man living in Maui.

Murphy said he was trying to get home on Tuesday to his wife and son when he got stuck on the road. He knew that a fire sparked earlier in the day, but didn’t realize it had picked up and was inching closer to his home.

Murphy said he couldn’t get ahold of his wife either. He later learned, she had to flee from their home.

“From the time she saw smoke, to the time that she started packing up, someone called or screamed out that everybody had to get out and start going. She took our son, who is almost three, on a stroller through the smoke, with the sounds of transformers popping in the distance,” recounted Murphy.

The family reunited at a family member’s house later in the day, all safe and alive.

Sadly, other families on the island weren’t as lucky.

“It’s a travesty. They don’t know how many people truly died or how many people just stayed in their houses. We won’t know until they can sift through the rubble,” Murphy said.

Murphy said that he is not sure where the future will take him and his family. He doesn’t know if he will rebuild or if it’s time to move on.

“It’s a horrific accident and it just happened so quickly,” said Murphy.

As of Friday night, Murphy still doesn’t know if his house is standing. He said he plans to go back to Lahaina and see what is left of his home, his belongings, and the community.

