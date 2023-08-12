‘Doors wide-open and windshield smashed’: Car left abandoned and running at a Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle was left running in the middle of a Colorado Springs park.

11 News arrived at Betty Krouse Park, near Platte and Circle, around eight Friday morning. The Kia was still running with the radio playing and no one around in the middle of a basketball court.

The car sat in the park for several hours before police responded, according to witnesses 11 News spoke with.

The car was found with its windows down, damage under the steering wheel column- it appears to have been hot-wired- a flat tire and a path of destruction behind it.

City Parks told 11 News the estimated cost of damage is around $500 for topsoil, seed, and the time it takes to repair. They also said the driver of the vehicle damaged a light pole.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said there have been no arrests in this case. At the time this article was published, police couldn’t tell us if this car was stolen or not.

“It’s pretty crazy, and it’s kind of dangerous because there’s like families and kids that play here all the time, so it seems like a safe place to be, but that’s very unexpected,” Emily Garnett, a park-goer, said.

11 News spoke with several witnesses who said they saw the car just sitting outside the Villa at Sunny Vista.

“We saw it from the parking lot this morning,” Dawna Cheshire, a witness, said. “You could see the car doors wide-open and the windshield smashed. The poor people they had a club, but unopened in the backseat. So they could’ve locked their wheel, but they didn’t. Radio still blasting. The whole little key thing, torn out of the Kia.”

Those witnesses also said this was a first-time experience for them and their coworkers.

“They [coworkers] definitely told me that they heard it and saw it,” said Trisha Broderica, a witness. “It was really loud, and they didn’t know what to do or how to handle it because they weren’t familiar with how to deal with it. You know, people doing donuts in the middle of a field right next to them.”

Police took possession of the vehicle, and it still isn’t clear how it ended up in the middle of the basketball court.

