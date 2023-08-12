Donkey Derby Days in Cripple Creek is underway!

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (News Release) Get ready to experience the magic of Donkey Derby Days. This annual celebration brings together history, music, donkey races, and family fun in the charming town of Cripple Creek, Colorado. This weekend, from August 11th to 13th, locals and visitors gather to enjoy the festivities that highlight the region’s rich heritage and contribute to a great cause during this 92nd annual event.

Since 1931, Donkey Derby Days has been the primary fundraiser for the Two Mile High Club, an organization dedicated to supporting the beloved Cripple Creek Donkeys. These steadfast animals have played a significant role in the region’s history; this festival is a testament to their enduring legacy. The event not only celebrates the past but also raises vital funds to ensure the well-being of these cherished creatures.

The festival’s music lineup guarantees a broad spectrum of musical encounters catering to attendees of all ages. From country favorites at the Friday night street dance at 7:00 p.m., with the United States Air Force Academy “Wild Blue Country” band, to local favorite “Larry’s Garage Band,” concerts will fill the air all weekend.

A good old-fashioned parade is something everyone enjoys in the summer, and the Donkey Derby Days Parade at 11:00 on Saturday morning will not disappoint. Grab a seat or standing room on Bennett Avenue to view the Parade. Following the Parade are the thrilling Donkey Derby Races, a fan favorite featuring a unique spectacle where a pack donkey is paired with a dynamic duo: a skilled donkey handler and a determined runner. Together, they embark on a spirited quest to guide their steadfast donkey across the finish line on Bennett Avenue. While it might sound straightforward, the challenge lies in dealing with the unpredictable nature of these charming yet obstinate creatures, making each race a thrilling and unexpected adventure!

Two beer gardens and a variety of culinary delights are sure to please! From classic festival treats to unique culinary creations, the food options promise to delight every palate.

With a remarkable lineup of more than 70 vendors, the event will offer an array of shopping opportunities that cater to diverse tastes. Explore a variety of vendors, including Boho clothing, exquisite jewelry, handcrafted soap, aromatic candles, intricate wood carvings, shoes, and more. These vendors will be open throughout all three days. Take advantage of the Silent Auction on Saturday from 10-4:00 in the Double Eagle Hotel and Casino Mezzanine. A considerable variety of bidding options await! And last chance to snag a raffle ticket for Sunday’s drawing for a life-size metal art donkey for your yard and half the pot in the “50/50″ raffle!

Experience something new this year at the Donkey Derby Days Kids Zone on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the awe-inspiring Salida Circus, featuring face painting, trapeze adventures, stilt walking, balloon animals, and more. Stay cool with refreshing water activities from Big Ballin Entertainment and timeless vintage games for all ages. Take advantage of this fun family Kids Zone.

For a complete schedule of events, visit our website at www.cripplecreekdonkeys.com.

