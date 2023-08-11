WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:04 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in a small Colorado city are asking for help with tracking down a woman who worked as a home care professional.
The Florence Police Department shared a photo of Sheri Ann McKinney Cruz this week explaining the Canon City woman is suspected of identity theft, crimes against an at-risk adult, forgery and criminal impersonation. police believe she committed these crimes while working as a home care professional in Florence.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-784-3411.
