WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in a small Colorado city are asking for help with tracking down a woman who worked as a home care professional.

The Florence Police Department shared a photo of Sheri Ann McKinney Cruz this week explaining the Canon City woman is suspected of identity theft, crimes against an at-risk adult, forgery and criminal impersonation. police believe she committed these crimes while working as a home care professional in Florence.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 719-784-3411.

