Thousands of students now eligible for free lunch going into 2023 school year

By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, students across the state will have access to free lunch because of the state’s new program Healthy School Meals for All Program.

“Every single student regardless of free and reduced lunch eligibility, will be able to take part in the program,” public information officer for school district 11 Devra Ashby said.

Each individual district must opt-in by September 15th. Districts 11 and two have..

While D2 has had a free meal for all program in place since the 2014-2015 school year -- the director of nutrition services says opting in, will help with funding that program. A program that they say has resulted in increased focus and participation.

“Just patience more students eat lunch they’re not hungry in school and so we see higher participation with students in the lunch room and it’s always nice. It’s a great way they were able to support the educational system in D2,″ director of nutrition services Sean Prevatt said.

The state says this program helps to eliminate some of the stigma surrounding free lunch and getting rid of meal debts. This statement was echoed by District 11. Before the state’s new program 60% of the district’s students were eligible for free lunch -- and breakfast at some of the schools. Now, all are.

“It takes the shame away of well I don’t wanna apply for that because I’m still able to provide for my child and I don’t wanna take food out of the mouths of another child. It doesn’t matter now,” Ashby said.

The program is funded by Proposition FF which voters passed last November. It limits state income tax deductions for the top 5% of earners in Colorado.

“The kids can come to the line they can eat with no stress,” Prevatt said. “It makes it more enjoyable for them because they go to the cash register. They know they’re not gonna be asked for anything other than just a smile and enjoy your lunch.”

11 News confirmed at least 12 of the largest local districts have opted in.

