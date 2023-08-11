‘It’s so prevalent’: Colorado Springs task force fights internet crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The lead investigative team at the Colorado Springs Police Department for Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children said it has seen an increase in child sex crimes here in the Springs.

Police told 11 News criminals involved in child sex crimes often try to build a connection with their victim- and it all starts with access to internet.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared details with the public on Thursday after soldier Kevin Edwards Le was found guilty of attempting to commit sex assault on a child, soliciting for child prostitution and patronizing a prostitute child on Wednesday. In a separate but similar case, Paul Leavitt, 23, was arrested on Thursday and is being charged with sexual exploitation of a child after authorities received a tip someone was uploading child porn to the internet from a Colorado Springs address.

“The investigation [for Paul Leavitt] actually began back in September,” Owen Scott, Lieutenant with Colorado Springs Police Department said. “It has kind of been ongoing for several months. It actually came in from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC).”

“They [cyber tips] go out to different agencies but the ones that are in Colorado Springs, we follow up on,” Lieutenant Scott said. “We also do like in the other one [involving Kevin Edwards Le] undercover operations.”

Both of these cases were investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Experts said gaming rooms, dating and social media apps are spaces for criminals to build relationships and trust with their victim before they start asking for information and pictures.

NCMEC reports Colorado has had 5,688 cyber tips since the beginning of the year. Compared to this time last year, there are 850 more tips.

Experts said service providers like Comcast, Google and Verizon report all suspected child sex abuse materials and strange searches. From there, the Colorado Springs Police Department investigates and will often times go under cover on the social media app.

“There’s 61 task forces throughout the country as being in Colorado springs where you are the lead for the state we get all the ones for the state of Colorado. We receive them we investigate them research and then decide what jurisdiction they are all related to.”

With schools starting back up this month, police said now is a good time for parents to have a conversation with their kids.

“What are they searching?” Lieutenant Scott said. “What apps do they have on their phones? What permissions do they have? Who are they speaking with? Do they know who they’re speaking with? Photos, are they sending photos? Are they getting photos? And just being – you have to have difficult conversations with your children.”

Police said these crimes can happen to any child with internet access.

“It’s difficult now just because it’s so prevalent,” Lieutenant Scott said. “You know you would hope that you’re 12, 13, 14 year old aren’t exposed to that but unfortunately they are. All the way up to 16, 17, 18 and all the way down to like six, 7, 8 year olds just because they have the access to the internet and they don’t understand what’s going on.”

