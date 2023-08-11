How to watch the Broncos at Cardinals preseason game Friday night

Denver Broncos preseason week 1.
Denver Broncos preseason week 1.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday night marks a new chapter in Denver Broncos history as head coach Sean Payton gets set to lead his team onto the field to face the Cardinals.

Friday night’s Week 1 preseason game in Arizona is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. KKTV 11 News will be televising the game for those who receive our channel in our viewing area (11.1 if you have an over-the-air antenna.)

Many eyes will be on Russell Wilson as he enters his second year with the Broncos, Payton announced Wilson is expected to take multiple snaps. The status of running back Javonte Williams remains uncertain after he was cleared for contact following a knee injury last season.

WHAT IF I DON’T GET KKTV WHERE I LIVE?

According to DenverBroncos.Com Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games through NFL+, the NFL’s exclusive streaming subscription service. An NFL+ subscription also includes the ability to stream live local and prime-time games on mobile and tablet devices, access to NFL Network and live game audio (home, away and national calls) for every game of the season. NFL+ Premium subscriptions also includes NFL RedZone and full-game replays across devices.

If you live in the Denver area, 9News is televising the game with broadcast coverage starting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

