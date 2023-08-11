Good boy! El Paso County Sheriff’s Office gives retiring canine crimefighter a hero’s sendoff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of El Paso County’s finest on four legs just had a sendoff fit for a hero.

After 1,240 deployments, $1.7 million in seized drugs, and getting 130 bad guys to surrender, the sheriff’s office is saying farewell to a very good boy.

“Let him have it, let him have it!”

That would be El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal, giving a retiring employee the go-ahead to tear into their cake.

But this was no ordinary employee, and this was no ordinary cake!

When a crowd gathered on the third floor of the sheriff’s office’s downtown Colorado Springs headquarters Tuesday for a retirement ceremony, the guest of honor was a dog, and the cake was made of cheeseburgers and french fries!

But for those there to celebrate K-9 Taz and his handler, Deputy Nicholas Witherite, the occasion was no less special than any other retirement sendoff.

Taz and Witherite are among the sheriff’s office’s hardest-working duo.

“Since november 2017, we haven’t said no to anything. We’re always working, we’re always out there, we’re always trying to make a difference.”

With his nose for crime and a battery that needs no recharging, Taz has spent six years making the Pikes Peak region a safer place.

“His nose is roughly 175,000 times better than ours and his battery -- unlike technology with a robot or a drone -- I don’t have to worry about his battery dying or him not being in reception,” Witherite said.

The pair’s bond was forged over 12 weeks of intense training in 2017.

“He didn’t know his name, he didn’t know how to sit, he didn’t know anything about it, so that was the 12 weeks,” Witherite said. “The first week was a bonding period between us. We just spent a lot of time together, I fed him by hand, learned that he can trust me and I can trust him, and then we just continued going on what we needed to do into our tactical obedience, into regular obedience, agility, building searches, anything that would make him a good patrol dog. We worked five days a week for 12 weeks to make him where he is now.”

They’ve been together every day since.

“Throughout the years of my career, I spent more time with him than I had with my family and my kids,” Witherite said.

And he knows Taz always has his back.

“It’s very relieving to have him in the back seat with me, because I know with the press of a button, I can release him, and he’s going to come help me if I need to ... there’s no questions asked, he’s going to do everything he can to help me.”

Like most law enforcement dogs and their human partners, the bond is special.

“He respects me to a point, but also he challenges me daily. That was the best part about it, he is such high drive ... he’s way more intelligent than I am, so we definitely butt heads just like a teenager: I’ve got to tell him what to do and he’s got to listen. So it’s like having a kid with us. So far, he’s done really, really well. Our bond is really good. ... I trust him just as much as I trust my other teammates and my other deputies and officers that I work with.”

I asked Witherite what one of his most memorable cases with Taz was:

“There was a homicide on Highway 24 where there was body left on the side of the road. There was a torrential downpour that entire day. They asked Taz and I to come out and do an evidence search, to find potential evidence for the crime being there. It had rained for pretty much an hour. There was some flooding on Highway 24. So I was kind of hesitant doing the search because a lot of the odor is going to be washed away. However, Taz and I have never backed down from a challenge. So we went up there, they gave me kind of a broad area to search, we went through there, and he actually located six strands of the victim’s hair that were still stuck between the rocks where she was dumped. ... Knowing that his nose was that good, that after it rained for hours, he can still go out there and find strands of hair to potentially solve a case -- that just made me super proud and that just made me proud that my training with him actually paid off and it was worthy.”

His boundless energy has allowed Taz to keep going when his human counterparts wear out.

“We’ve done several tracks for bad guys as well as evidence searches, which an evidence search, we’d take 20-30 people and put them in a line and then just start taking step by step looking at the ground. However, with him, I can put him on a 30-foot leash and have 30 feet each side of me, and he’ll clear that area faster than 30 people will. Just like the double homicide I was talking about, we went out several weeks later, we had the recruits out there, they searched; however, we searched four times the ground that they did and we weren’t tired and they were.”

The sheriff’s office tells me one of the most important things Taz did for his fellow officers was securing the surrender of those 130 bad guys. The suspects were men and women who had barricaded themselves, were hiding out, were refusing to answer to law enforcement. By using Taz’s presence as a warning, 130 times he was able to peacefully end those situations -- which is safer for the officer and also safer for the suspect.

Taz has loved every minute of being a canine crimefighter.

“He still wants to go to work, and this morning you could tell he got a big smile on his face when I started putting his collars on and told him to load up in the truck. You could definitely tell he was happy to come back with Dad.”

But following a pair of significant injuries on the job, the time has come to enjoy his golden years. He still gets around fine, and according to the sheriff, they are letting him retire so he can continue that high quality of life without risk of further injury.

“There hasn’t been a night -- 2 in the morning, 5 in the morning, a 20-hour shift -- that we’ve said no to,” Witherite said. “He’s definitely earned this, and he’s going to live out his retirement with me. He gets free reign of the backyard, and he gets to play with all of the Kongs he wants to.”

Not that it’s going to be all lounging in the sun.

“I don’t ever think he’s going to chill out ... he always wants something to do. On the weekends, Sunday’s my day with him, it’s my first day off, so I still treat him as if he’s a working dog, and we’ll go out and we’ll play ball in the park, I’ll put articles down in the park near the field, and we’ll go out because he loves to work so much,” Witherite said.

A fitting retirement for one of EPSO’s best boys!

Tuesday’s party also served as a birthday party -- Taz turned 8 years old!

“Taz, we’re going to miss you, but please enjoy yourself,” Roybal said at the celebration.

As the ceremony wound down, Witherite patted his outgoing partner.

“Good job, kid,” he said.

