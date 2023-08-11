Colorado district court judge denies defense attorneys request to have DNA evidence tossed out of murder case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of stabbing his teen coworker to death at a Colorado Springs Walgreens last year was in court when his attorneys asked that DNA evidence be tossed out of the case.

On Friday, Joshua Johnson appeared in court in custody, wearing a jail jumpsuit. He is accused of killing 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw in June of 2022 at the Walgreens on Vindicator and Centennial in Colorado Springs. Several people were in court in support of Riley, including her mother.

Johnson’s attorneys said DNA evidence collected from Johnson hours after his arrest was taken unlawfully because detectives did not have a warrant.

Detective Steve Aulino with Colorado Springs Police testified, saying he is one of the detectives who interviewed Johnson and took the DNA swabs in question. Aulino says he took the swabs hours before a judge had signed a warrant. He says he swabbed the surface of Johnson’s face, hands, and torso, where he saw blood.

Prosecutors say the goal of those swabs was to find out if Whitelaw’s DNA was on Johnson. Ultimately, they say lab results show no DNA was found on those swabs other than Johnson’s.

Judge Eric Bentley ruled against Johnson and his defense team, saying the detectives had probable cause to collect the DNA samples. In explaining his decision, the judge said the swabs were not intrusive, taken from Johnson’s skin surface only. He cited Detective Aulino’s testimony that Johnson was informed he was under arrest at the time, and that Johnson did not object to the swabs being taken.

The judge also explained, taking the swabs was time-sensitive because any potential DNA would have deteriorated over time.

Johnson is next due in court on September 7th for a pre-trial readiness conference, and trial is scheduled to start September 25th.

Click here to visit the website of a memorial fund started in Riley Whitelaw’s honor.

