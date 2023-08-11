The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.(Phillip Pessar / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:04 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Children’s Place is recalling two styles of baby and toddler jeans for a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of metal snaps falling off the jeans, posing a risk to young children.

The recall involves baby and toddler boy basic stretch and straight leg jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T with the following style and vendor numbers:

Style WashStyle NumberVendor Number
Dustbowl Wash30223417000541
Telford30223427000541

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near...
The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.(The Children's Place)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rattlesnake in Colorado.
Person riding bike bit by rattlesnake at Colorado Springs park
An officer processing the scene in the 1900 block of South Chelton on Aug. 9, 2023.
1 injured in shooting at southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex
Family of plane crash victim speaks out
‘It’s been a sad couple of days’: Family of Colorado Springs man killed in plane crash speak out
Breaking News Alert.
Public asked to avoid part of Fountain for police activity Thursday afternoon, scene cleared by 2:30 p.m.
Beth Aper was reported missing in August of 2022. Her sister, Brenda Wilson, says Aper last...
One year since Colorado woman went missing, family speaks out

Latest News

Police are seeking help from the community in search for a missing Maryland elementary school...
Police seek help locating missing teacher
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
8.11.23
Storms for Friday
8.11.23
Storms stick around