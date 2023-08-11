Arrest made tied to Pueblo homicide case
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody for manslaughter tied to the death of Vincent Smith.
The body of Smith was found in the 2000 block of E. Evans Ave. in Pueblo on July 24. He was shot and killed, according to the coroner.
Police are reporting Russell Martinez was taken into custody on Thursday. No other information on the case was shared with the public.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.