Arrest made tied to Pueblo homicide case

Russell Martinez
Russell Martinez(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody for manslaughter tied to the death of Vincent Smith.

The body of Smith was found in the 2000 block of E. Evans Ave. in Pueblo on July 24. He was shot and killed, according to the coroner.

Police are reporting Russell Martinez was taken into custody on Thursday. No other information on the case was shared with the public.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rattlesnake in Colorado.
Person riding bike bit by rattlesnake at Colorado Springs park
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address
An officer processing the scene in the 1900 block of South Chelton on Aug. 9, 2023.
1 injured in shooting at southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex
Breaking News Alert.
Public asked to avoid part of Fountain for police activity Thursday afternoon, scene cleared by 2:30 p.m.
Beth Aper was reported missing in August of 2022. Her sister, Brenda Wilson, says Aper last...
One year since Colorado woman went missing, family speaks out

Latest News

Sheri Ann McKinney-Cruz
WANTED: Woman suspected of multiple crimes while working in small Colorado city as a home care professsional
Joshua Taylor Johnson, 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Colorado district court judge denies defense attorneys request to have DNA evidence tossed out of murder case
Denver Broncos preseason week 1.
How to watch the Broncos at Cardinals preseason game Friday night
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)
WATCH: Pueblo officials increase curfew enforcement in attempts to tackle rising crime issue