Arrest made tied to Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was taken into custody for manslaughter tied to the death of Vincent Smith.

The body of Smith was found in the 2000 block of E. Evans Ave. in Pueblo on July 24. He was shot and killed, according to the coroner.

Police are reporting Russell Martinez was taken into custody on Thursday. No other information on the case was shared with the public.

Late the evening of 7/24/2023, Vincent Smith, 56, Pueblo, died as result of a gunshot wound. The incident happened at a residence in the 2000 block of E. Evans. He was pronounced dead on scene by a Coroner Investigator. The autopsy is complete. His Next-of-Kin has been notified. pic.twitter.com/iJ3GgzdY6x — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) July 28, 2023

