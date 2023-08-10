‘Working my butt off’: Luke Bryan says he earned where he is today

Luke Bryan continues working hard as he has a busy concert schedule combined with his work on...
Luke Bryan continues working hard as he has a busy concert schedule combined with his work on 'American Idol.'(Luke Bryan / YouTube)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM MDT
(Circle) - Luke Bryan is proud of where he is in his career — and he wouldn’t change the journey that led him there.

Despite maintaining a demanding agenda filled with touring, American Idol commitments and a Las Vegas residency, it’s evident that Bryan’s passion for performing remains unwavering.

Additionally, his efforts in mentoring the upcoming generation of country artists highlight his continued gratitude for the success he has achieved.

In an exclusive interview with People, Luke Bryan delved into his past and how his dedication to his music career has shaped him into the person he is today.

“For most of my career I went up there going, I got to prove myself. So it’s really liberating and gratifying to just go, I am what I am,” Bryan told People. “I earned it the old-fashioned way: working my butt off. A lot of people have propped me up and helped me along the way, and I hope they can enjoy the ride too.”

Bryan’s path to the top has been far from smooth, which explains his strong commitment to sharing positivity in light of his accomplishments.

The artist, who started his musical journey as a teenager, had initially intended to relocate to Nashville in his early 20s to chase a music career. However, his plans were derailed when his older brother, Chris, tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 26.

Rather than relocating, Bryan chose to remain with his family, completing his education at Georgia Southern University. It was there that he crossed paths with his future wife, Caroline.

When Bryan eventually achieved recognition with his first single, “All My Friends Say,” in 2007, he was at the age of 30, equipped with a more mature perspective to navigate the challenges that come with fame.

“When I was younger, I wouldn’t have really known who I was as an artist. Back then I was just singing other people’s songs and trying to figure out what I want to be,” he says.

“Now I know the main thing is to do your best to tell your story in the most authentic and relatable way,” Bryan added. “I can’t go back and question any of the stars or fate at how it all shaped out. I look back, and I’m proud of my climb to get here.”

Luke Bryan is currently performing for audiences of over 10,000 people during his Country On tour. Once September arrives, he is scheduled for six performances as part of his yearly Farm Tour. Additionally, he has a lineup of 12 Las Vegas residency dates at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Lately, Bryan found himself in need of a pause due to an illness, which led to the cancellation of three scheduled shows. Among these cancellations was his performance as the headliner for the three-day Watershed Festival in George, Washington.

