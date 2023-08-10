Soldier guilty of attempting to sexually assault a child, case handled by Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

Kevin Edwards Le
Kevin Edwards Le(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A U.S. soldier was found guilty of several serious charges tied to child sex crimes.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared details with the public on Thursday after soldier Kevin Edwards Le was found guilty of attempting to commit sex assault on a child, soliciting for child prostitution and patronizing a prostitute child on Wednesday.

The case was handled by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Le is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6, 2023.

KKTV 11 News is requesting the affidavit for this case and we expect to provide updates in the near future.

Due to the nature of this case, KKTV 11 News wants to provide the 24/7 hotline for anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect, 844-CO-4-KIDS (844-264-5437).

The following is from CSPD:

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead agency for the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force which is comprised of approximately 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The Colorado ICAC Task Force investigates subjects who sexually exploit and lure Colorado’s most vulnerable victims. The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, and a Special Agent with the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.

