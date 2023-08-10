Public asked to avoid part of Fountain for ongoing police activity Thursday afternoon

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The public was asked to avoid an area in Fountain Thursday afternoon for ongoing police activity.

At about 1:15 p.m. the City of Fountain posted the following to social media:

“Police are in the area of the 300 block of West Ohio Ave. Please use an alternate route if you need to go to this area. Please follow social media for any further updates.”

The area is off S. Fanta Fe Avenue near the post office.

No other details were shared with the public. This article will be updated as police provide more information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rattlesnake in Colorado.
Person riding bike bit by rattlesnake at Colorado Springs park
Since April there have been 7 different reports from women.
‘High-profile’ sexual predator suspect arrested in Colorado after allegedly targeting hikers
Sarah Schwabe and her family.
Former KKTV 11 News employee involved in head-on crash, GoFundMe set up to help the family
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
City council goes forward with controversial housing project
City council denies appeal over controversial housing project in Western Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Kevin Edwards Le
Soldier guilty of attempting to sexually assault a child, case handled by Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Paul Leavitt
Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address
This state program will cover the cost of meals provided to students who would otherwise pay...
WATCH: New Colorado program makes sure all students eat healthy -- and free!
William Tidwell
Colorado man suspected of impersonating a public servant and sexually assaulting a woman while she was hiking