Public asked to avoid part of Fountain for ongoing police activity Thursday afternoon

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The public was asked to avoid an area in Fountain Thursday afternoon for ongoing police activity.

At about 1:15 p.m. the City of Fountain posted the following to social media:

“Police are in the area of the 300 block of West Ohio Ave. Please use an alternate route if you need to go to this area. Please follow social media for any further updates.”

The area is off S. Fanta Fe Avenue near the post office.

No other details were shared with the public. This article will be updated as police provide more information.

