One year since Colorado woman went missing, family speaks out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One year since a Colorado woman went missing, her family is pleading for any information that could bring them answers.

Beth Aper was reported missing in August of 2022. Her sister, Brenda Wilson, says Aper last contacted her family on Aug. 11 of last year. Wilson says she’s been keeping in touch with detectives on the case, and she hasn’t heard of any new information.

“This is not like my sister. She loves her family. She’s just always kept in touch with us,” Wilson said. “It’s hard for me to even think that she would just vanish and not contact the family.”

According to the last update from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Aper is considered a missing person and might have been driving a tan car.

Wilson says her sister was last known to be living on a ranch about ten miles south of Rush. That ranch has a sign on the gate still bearing the Aper name when 11 News went to the property on Wednesday.

Wilson says their elderly mother is asking about Beth, and that is weighing heavily on the family.

“She says that she wonders how Beth is doing and she wishes she would call and she misses her. It just breaks my heart to tell my mom that, ‘she’s okay, she’s out there,’” Wilson said.

If you know anything about Beth Aper’s whereabouts, you can contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The department says it plans to give an official update on the case on Friday.

