One year since Colorado woman went missing, family speaks out

By Melissa Henry
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One year since a Colorado woman went missing, her family is pleading for any information that could bring them answers.

Beth Aper was reported missing in August of 2022. Her sister, Brenda Wilson, says Aper last contacted her family on Aug. 11 of last year. Wilson says she’s been keeping in touch with detectives on the case, and she hasn’t heard of any new information.

“This is not like my sister. She loves her family. She’s just always kept in touch with us,” Wilson said. “It’s hard for me to even think that she would just vanish and not contact the family.”

According to the last update from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Aper is considered a missing person and might have been driving a tan car.

Wilson says her sister was last known to be living on a ranch about ten miles south of Rush. That ranch has a sign on the gate still bearing the Aper name when 11 News went to the property on Wednesday.

Wilson says their elderly mother is asking about Beth, and that is weighing heavily on the family.

“She says that she wonders how Beth is doing and she wishes she would call and she misses her. It just breaks my heart to tell my mom that, ‘she’s okay, she’s out there,’” Wilson said.

If you know anything about Beth Aper’s whereabouts, you can contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The department says it plans to give an official update on the case on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Schwabe and her family.
Former KKTV 11 News employee involved in head-on crash, GoFundMe set up to help the family
Mark Fox is a wanted fugitive
Manhunt continues in Colorado: $10,000 reward now being offered for escaped inmate
The scene on Farragut Avenue around 8 a.m., Aug. 8, 2023. Since this photo was taken, the...
Police: Man with sledgehammer barricades himself inside Colorado Springs home, leading to shelter-in-place order
Crash at Fillmore/Prospect in Colorado Springs
Crash closes intersection in Colorado Springs Tuesday, cause under investigation
Police Chief Adrian Vasquez joined Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade in presenting a plan to...
‘The weight of the badge is heavy’: Colorado Springs mayor unveils official plan to use TABOR refund money to build a new police academy

Latest News

Rattlesnake in Colorado.
Person riding bike bit by rattlesnake at Colorado Springs park
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
WATCH: ‘High-profile’ sexual predator suspect arrested in Colorado after allegedly targeting hikers
Beth Aper was reported missing in August of 2022. Her sister, Brenda Wilson, says Aper last...
WATCH: One year since Colorado woman went missing, family is speaking out
KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring)
New Colorado State University model can predict paths of wildfires, helps prevent destructive fires