Man suspected of uploading child porn to social media from a Colorado Springs address

Paul Leavitt
Paul Leavitt(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is being charged with sexual exploitation of a child after authorities received a tip someone was uploading child porn to the internet from a Colorado Springs address.

Paul Leavitt, 23, was arrested on Thursday after a search warrant was executed in the 5900 block of Vista Ridge Point. The neighborhood is in the area of Vickers Drive between N. Union Boulevard and Rangewood Drive.

“In September 2022 and February 2023, the Colorado Springs PD Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reference an unknown subject uploading child sexual abuse material to a cloud-based storage service and a gaming social media platform,” police wrote in their online crime blotter.

The tips led to the arrest of Leavitt.

Due to the nature of this case, KKTV 11 News wants to provide the 24/7 hotline for anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect, 844-CO-4-KIDS (844-264-5437).

The following is from CSPD:

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead agency for the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force which is comprised of approximately 98 affiliate law enforcement agencies throughout the state. The Colorado ICAC Task Force investigates subjects who sexually exploit and lure Colorado’s most vulnerable victims. The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, and a Special Agent with the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.

