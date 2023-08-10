“It’s been a sad couple of days” Family of Colorado Springs man killed in plane crash speak out

By Jared Dean
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:23 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - ”He always just kind of felt free up there. He always you know it just takes you into another world in a way it takes you out of sometimes it takes you out of reality when things are hard,” brother-in-law of plane crash victim Johnny Fryman said.

Fryman says it’s hard to believe Carl Benda is gone. Saturday afternoon crews responded to a single-engine plane crash in a yard just off of highway 24, the pilot of the single-engine plane died.

“We were always going to the airport with him,” Johnny’s wife and friend of Benda Kimberly Fryman said. “If he with you came to visit you were going to the hanger we’re going to the airport wanna talk about airplanes and hey do you wanna go up?”

Fryman and Benda’s friendship goes back to 1989. The two met when going to school together getting their airplane mechanic licenses together. After some time benda would save up money to buy the air time and training before officially getting his license.

Fryman and his wife say they’ve spent the last few days trying to piece together and process what happened to their friend.

“It’s just really sad it’s been a sad couple of days,” Johnny said.

