Instacart now accepting SNAP benefits for online grocery shopping in all 50 states

Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.
Instacart users can buy groceries online with SNAP benefits.(Instacart/CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instacart is accepting food stamps in all 50 states.

That means customers can now buy groceries online with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Instacart previously launched a pilot program in Alaska with Safeway stores. It has expanded to more than 10,000 stores across the country.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, more than 42 million people are enrolled in SNAP.

For more information, visit Instacart’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rattlesnake in Colorado.
Person riding bike bit by rattlesnake at Colorado Springs park
Since April there have been 7 different reports from women.
‘High-profile’ sexual predator suspect arrested in Colorado after allegedly targeting hikers
Sarah Schwabe and her family.
Former KKTV 11 News employee involved in head-on crash, GoFundMe set up to help the family
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
City council goes forward with controversial housing project
City council denies appeal over controversial housing project in Western Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Kevin Edwards Le
Soldier guilty of attempting to sexually assault a child, case handled by Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Taylor Swift closed the 2023 U.S. leg of her landmark Eras Tour Wednesday night in Los Angeles...
Taylor Swift announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ at Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
Breaking News Alert.
Public asked to avoid part of Fountain for ongoing police activity Thursday afternoon
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
US probing fatal Virginia crash involving Tesla suspected of running on automated driving system