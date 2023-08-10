Colorado man suspected of impersonating a public servant and sexually assaulting a woman while she was hiking

BOULER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is suspected of pretending to be a public servant before allegedly sexually assaulting a female hiker.

The crime was reportedly carried out on July 25 in the area of Caribou Road and Forest Service Road 505 west of Boulder. The area is northwest of Nederland.

“The victim reported that she was hiking in the area when she was contacted by an unknown male driving what she described as a, ‘search and rescue vehicle,’” part of a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reads. “The male offered her a ride to a different trail in the area. While with him, she was sexually and physically assaulted. Ultimately, she was able to leave the male and immediately reported this incident to the sheriff’s office.”

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 50-year-old William Tidwell. Tidwell was arrested by Idaho Springs Police on Aug. 7.

Investigators believe there could be other victims and they ask anyone with information on the suspect to call Detective Garrett Eastman with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at 303-441-3633.

Tidwell was in the Boulder County Jail on Wednesday and is charged with unlawful sexual contact by force, 2nd-degree assault, and impersonation of a public servant.

