1 injured in shooting at southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex

An officer processing the scene in the 1900 block of South Chelton on Aug. 9, 2023.
An officer processing the scene in the 1900 block of South Chelton on Aug. 9, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:15 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A gunman is still at large following a shooting in a southeast Springs neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Summit Creek Apartments off South Chelton and South Academy after a 911 caller reported a shooting just after 10 p.m. According to police, the victim was shot in the arm and is expected to recover. The shooter was long gone before officers got on scene.

At the time of this writing, the only available suspect information is that the shooter was a man and a stranger to the victim. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rattlesnake in Colorado.
Person riding bike bit by rattlesnake at Colorado Springs park
Since April there have been 7 different reports from women.
‘High-profile’ sexual predator suspect arrested in Colorado after allegedly targeting hikers
Sarah Schwabe and her family.
Former KKTV 11 News employee involved in head-on crash, GoFundMe set up to help the family
City council goes forward with controversial housing project
City council denies appeal over controversial housing project in Western Colorado Springs neighborhood
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her

Latest News

Rattlesnake in Colorado.
Person riding bike bit by rattlesnake at Colorado Springs park
Family of plane crash victim speaks out
‘It’s been a sad couple of days’: Family of Colorado Springs man killed in plane crash speak out
Showers and storm chances on the increase
Storm chances return on Thursday
Fryman says it’s hard to believe Carl Benda is gone. Saturday afternoon crews responded to a...
Family of plane crash victim speaks out