1 injured in shooting at southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A gunman is still at large following a shooting in a southeast Springs neighborhood late Wednesday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Summit Creek Apartments off South Chelton and South Academy after a 911 caller reported a shooting just after 10 p.m. According to police, the victim was shot in the arm and is expected to recover. The shooter was long gone before officers got on scene.

At the time of this writing, the only available suspect information is that the shooter was a man and a stranger to the victim. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that can help police, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

