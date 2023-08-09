Sources: Colorado corrections officer injured after fall from guard tower

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:45 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORDWAY, Colo. (KKTV) - An employee at a southern Colorado correctional facility was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday after reportedly falling from a guard tower.

11 News first reached out to the Department of Corrections Tuesday afternoon after receiving several reports from viewers of a medical helicopter taking off from the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility. The DOC would only confirm a staff member was injured and that no inmates were involved.

Sources close to the situation, however, tell 11 News the employee’s injuries were suffered in a fall from the tower and that a medical chopper responded.

At the time of this writing, there’s no word on the employee’s condition or how the incident happened. We will update as we learn more information.

The Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility is located in Ordway, about 50 miles east of Pueblo.

