Person riding bike bit by rattlesnake at Colorado Springs park

By Lauren Watson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:29 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reminding the public to be aware of rattlesnakes in the area after a person riding a bike was bit by one Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to a reported bite at Ute Valley Park, in northwest Colorado Springs, after 4:30 p.m. Firefighters said the patient was transported to the hospital by 5 p.m., and crews called Penrose ahead of time to let them know anti-venom would be needed. According to officials, the patient was successfully treated.

“This is an important reminder that rattlesnakes are very present in Colorado Springs,” CSFD said in a social media post. “It’s imperative that you keep your distance from them.”

Officials said if you are bitten, you should call 911 immediately.

