Partially blind elderly man missing in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police need your help finding a missing elderly man who suffers from partial blindness and cognitive impairment.

Reues Boltazar-Deleon, 85, was last seen Tuesday night in the 3700 block of Parker Boulevard, which is near the junction of Highway 50 and Highway 45 on the far northwest side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department, he is blind in one eye and uses a walker. He only speaks Spanish.

Boltazar-Deleon is described as a 5-foot-5 Hispanic male weighing 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with jeans and dark gray shoes, a baseball cap on his head and sunglasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department right away. That number is 719-553-2502.

